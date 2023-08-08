CM Jagan Mohan Reddy promises to construct flood retaining wall in Konaseema district in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Promising to address the woes of the people of Kanaseema district during Godavari floods every year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that a 3.5 km long flood retaining wall will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

During his visit to the flood-affected villages in the Konaseema district on Tuesday, he said that once the flood retaining wall is constructed, villages like Pottilanka, Thanelanda, Kunalanak, and others will get protection from the floods. This will prevent erosion of land during floods, he observed.

He reiterated that crop loss compensation to farmers will be given before the end of the season (Kharif). 'We have instructed the collector to immediately assess crop loss and conduct a social audit by displaying a list of the names of those farmers and the extent of their land,' the Chief Minister said while interacting with the flood-affected villagers.

If farmers who suffered crop loss do not find their names on the list, they can complain at the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) or the village secretariat, he added.

On the occasion, Jagan urged people to discern the difference between the erstwhile TDP government and the present YSRCP one, claiming that the previous government bothered only to pose for photographs during natural disasters like floods without any intention to do good.

However, he highlighted that in his government, District Collectors have been given sufficient time and resources to carry out relief by mobilizing the entire official machinery.

The Chief Minister said he was happy to know that the Collector has extended relief to people in the form of rations and financial aid for damages to the house, stressing that he told officials not to discriminate between different types of houses while extending the Rs 10,000 compensation.

Similarly, he noted that the presence of village clinics has enabled the setting up of health camps within the hamlets, including observing that not only humans but animals too are also being attended to.

