Home States Andhra Pradesh

Delhi ordinance will protect nat’l capital: YSRC MP

“The Opposition has resorted to dirty politics in an attempt to mislead the people,” he opined and added, “The Bill aims to protect Delhi.

Published: 08th August 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The YSR Congress Party completely supports the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 as it is both constitutionally valid and in line with the Supreme Court judgment, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy declared on Monday while participating in the debate on the issue.
“The Opposition has resorted to dirty politics in an attempt to mislead the people,” he opined and added, “The Bill aims to protect Delhi.”

Elaborating on the party’s stands, Vijayasai Reddy explained that three sub-clauses under Article 239 A of the Indian Constitution clearly mention the powers vested with the Parliament in enacting or amending laws pertaining to the National Capital Region of Delhi, which is a Union Territory. He added the Parliament can limit the powers of the officials in the Delhi government, as mentioned by the Supreme Court. “As Delhi is the National Capital, it belongs to all. Hence any decision pertaining to Delhi will impact everyone in the country,” he noted. 

In an advise to an MP of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, he said playing with fire will also burn him. “Once the bill is passed, AAP cannot use Delhi for its selfish agendas,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Congress Party National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 V Vijaya Sai Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp