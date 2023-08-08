Delhi ordinance will protect nat’l capital: YSRC MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress Party completely supports the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 as it is both constitutionally valid and in line with the Supreme Court judgment, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy declared on Monday while participating in the debate on the issue.

“The Opposition has resorted to dirty politics in an attempt to mislead the people,” he opined and added, “The Bill aims to protect Delhi.”

Elaborating on the party’s stands, Vijayasai Reddy explained that three sub-clauses under Article 239 A of the Indian Constitution clearly mention the powers vested with the Parliament in enacting or amending laws pertaining to the National Capital Region of Delhi, which is a Union Territory. He added the Parliament can limit the powers of the officials in the Delhi government, as mentioned by the Supreme Court. “As Delhi is the National Capital, it belongs to all. Hence any decision pertaining to Delhi will impact everyone in the country,” he noted.

In an advise to an MP of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, he said playing with fire will also burn him. “Once the bill is passed, AAP cannot use Delhi for its selfish agendas,” he added.

