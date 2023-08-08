JSP PAC chief urges people not to repeat mistake of supporting YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Urging people not to repeat the mistake of supporting the YSRC in 2019, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar appealed to the public to bless the JSP in 2024. He was speaking at a meeting organised by Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Minorities in Guntur on Monday.

Cautioning people against believing Jagan’s ‘theatrics’, Manohar said, “He had asked for one chance, and when he got it, he misused the opportunity.” “Irrespective of the number of schemes introduced, if a leader is wrong, the entire society suffers. This is what is happening in AP,” he remarked.

Creating a number of separate federations for the BCs is the ruling party’s ploy to create a rift in the community, Manohar alleged and said, “Though there are a number of directors and other posts created for the federations, their powers have been confined to paper and funding is zero.”

Accusing the government of diverting funds allocated for BC, SC and ST sub-plans, the JSP leader said Jagan has cheated people by renaming some of the existing schemes. “Suraksha scheme has exposed the inefficiency of the State government in ensuring that welfare schemes are reaching the beneficiaries,” he claimed. Speaking to reporters, Manohar reiterated that data theft was going on in the State. He alleged that 225 files were forged using digital signature of the Chief Minister.

