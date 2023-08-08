KS Bharat distributes mid-day meals to Kakinada students, plays cricket

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: International Cricketer and Akshaya Patra Foundation brand ambassador Kona Srikar Bharat distributed a mid-day meal to students of Rajiv Gandhi Municipal High School in Kakinada district and instilled sports spirit by playing gully cricket with the children here on Monday.

Later, he visited the kitchen at Varalakshmi Nagar, Vakalapudi village in Kakinada rural and observed the cooking process and functioning of the advanced machines. Foundation managerial staff explained to him the process of sending meals to the schools on time through special vehicles. Srikar was informed that the foundation began its functioning in Kakinada in 2015 and at present it has been serving mid-day meal to around 16,500 students of 79 government schools as part of Jagananna Gorumuddha.

Mandal educational officer Ch Ravi, Head master of Rajiv Gandhi high school SVL Raju, Sankranti Foundation CEO Rajesh Kamireddy and KAUDA chairperson Ragireddy Chandrakala Deepti participated.

