Home States Andhra Pradesh

KS Bharat distributes mid-day meals to Kakinada students, plays cricket

Later, he visited the kitchen at Varalakshmi Nagar, Vakalapudi village in Kakinada rural and observed the cooking process and functioning of the advanced machines. 

Published: 08th August 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kona Srikar Bharat

Cricketer Kona Srikar Bharat playing cricket with students on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA:  International  Cricketer and Akshaya Patra Foundation brand ambassador Kona Srikar Bharat distributed a mid-day meal to students of Rajiv Gandhi Municipal High School in Kakinada district and instilled sports spirit by playing gully cricket with the children here on Monday. 

Later, he visited the kitchen at Varalakshmi Nagar, Vakalapudi village in Kakinada rural and observed the cooking process and functioning of the advanced machines.  Foundation managerial staff explained to him the process of sending meals to the schools on time through special vehicles. Srikar was informed that the foundation began its functioning in Kakinada in 2015 and at present it has been serving mid-day meal to around 16,500 students of 79 government schools as part of Jagananna Gorumuddha.

Mandal educational officer Ch Ravi, Head master of Rajiv Gandhi high school SVL Raju, Sankranti Foundation CEO Rajesh Kamireddy and KAUDA chairperson Ragireddy Chandrakala Deepti participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Bharat Akshaya Patra Foundation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp