No interim order in Jagan assets case: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday declined to grant interim orders in a series of Civil Miscellaneous Second Appeals (CMSA) lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

These appeals challenged the directive of the ED Appellate Authority in New Delhi dated July 26, 2019, instructing the ED to release properties belonging to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others that were attached.

Tarun G Reddy and Naveen Kumar, representing the respondents, argued before the court that the second appeal filed by the ED lacked validity and requested the dismissal of the appeals. Anil Tiwari, representing the ED, implored the court to suspend the orders issued by the Appellate Authority.

The bench made it known that in a previous comparable case (known as the VANPIC case), the court had found shortcomings in the actions of the ED, leading to the dismissal of the plea. The bench went on to question the Central agency about the attachment of properties owned by Silicon Builders, who were not involved parties in the case. Stating that such an approach could not be tolerated, the bench adjourned the matter till August 11, 2023.

