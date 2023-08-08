‘Smart City works worth Rs 942 crore underway’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is one of the four cities in Andhra Pradesh which was selected for Smart Cities Mission through a competition held between 2015 and 2018, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in response to a query raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Stating that 61 projects worth Rs 942 crore were sanctioned for the city, Kishore said 36 projects have been completed so far and Rs 452.25 crore has been utilised. He pointed out that works under the Smart Cities Mission are executed by Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), jointly owned by the respective State governments and urban local bodies. Complaints, whenever received, are communicated to the respective State governments for appropriate action, he said and added that in some cases, the Union Ministry was conducting third-party evaluation.

Further, GVL sought information on the funds sanctioned for the development or renovation of VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority) Park and other works.

Spread across 33 acres in three zones, the park is being developed as a Smart Park for people of all age groups, Kishore said and added,

“Recreational features such as nature trail, cycle track, landscaping with herbal plants, exclusive multi-purpose lawn with yoga circle, food courts, exclusive sports arenas for badminton, tennis and basketball, children’s play zone, outdoor gym area, boating facility, and enhanced parking facilities are being been developed.” He said Rs 30.76 crore has been spent on the project as on July 31.

On funds sanctioned for an indoor sports arena in MVP Colony and multi-level car parking at Jagdamba Junction, the Union Minister said the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited has developed the Indoor Sports Arena in MVP Colony, with a seating capacity of 294, has basketball, badminton and volleyball courts, half Olympic size swimming pool and kids pool, outdoor gym, children’s play area, dormitories, board game room and jogging track.

As on July 31,Rs 21.89 crore has been spent on the project, he added. “The multi-level semi-automatic car parking at Jagadamba Junction has been developed to accommodate 100 cars. The project aims at decongesting the Jagadamba market area, thus enabling safe and efficient vehicular circulation. As on July 31, Rs 10.14 crore has been spent on the project,” he explained. Meanwhile, GVMC chief CM Saikanth Varma said they are aiming to complete Smart City works by the latest deadline, that is June 2024.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is one of the four cities in Andhra Pradesh which was selected for Smart Cities Mission through a competition held between 2015 and 2018, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in response to a query raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Stating that 61 projects worth Rs 942 crore were sanctioned for the city, Kishore said 36 projects have been completed so far and Rs 452.25 crore has been utilised. He pointed out that works under the Smart Cities Mission are executed by Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), jointly owned by the respective State governments and urban local bodies. Complaints, whenever received, are communicated to the respective State governments for appropriate action, he said and added that in some cases, the Union Ministry was conducting third-party evaluation. Further, GVL sought information on the funds sanctioned for the development or renovation of VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority) Park and other works. Spread across 33 acres in three zones, the park is being developed as a Smart Park for people of all age groups, Kishore said and added,googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Recreational features such as nature trail, cycle track, landscaping with herbal plants, exclusive multi-purpose lawn with yoga circle, food courts, exclusive sports arenas for badminton, tennis and basketball, children’s play zone, outdoor gym area, boating facility, and enhanced parking facilities are being been developed.” He said Rs 30.76 crore has been spent on the project as on July 31. On funds sanctioned for an indoor sports arena in MVP Colony and multi-level car parking at Jagdamba Junction, the Union Minister said the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited has developed the Indoor Sports Arena in MVP Colony, with a seating capacity of 294, has basketball, badminton and volleyball courts, half Olympic size swimming pool and kids pool, outdoor gym, children’s play area, dormitories, board game room and jogging track. As on July 31,Rs 21.89 crore has been spent on the project, he added. “The multi-level semi-automatic car parking at Jagadamba Junction has been developed to accommodate 100 cars. The project aims at decongesting the Jagadamba market area, thus enabling safe and efficient vehicular circulation. As on July 31, Rs 10.14 crore has been spent on the project,” he explained. Meanwhile, GVMC chief CM Saikanth Varma said they are aiming to complete Smart City works by the latest deadline, that is June 2024.