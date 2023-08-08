Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Smart City works worth Rs 942 crore underway’

Stating that 61 projects worth Rs 942 crore were sanctioned for the city, Kishore said 36 projects have been completed so far and Rs 452.25 crore has been utilised. 

Published: 08th August 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Visakhapatnam is one of the four cities in Andhra Pradesh which was selected for Smart Cities Mission through a competition held between 2015 and 2018, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in response to a query raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Stating that 61 projects worth Rs 942 crore were sanctioned for the city, Kishore said 36 projects have been completed so far and Rs 452.25 crore has been utilised.  He pointed out that works under the Smart Cities Mission are executed by Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), jointly owned by the respective State governments and urban local bodies. Complaints, whenever received, are communicated to the respective State governments for appropriate action, he said and added that in some cases, the Union Ministry was conducting third-party evaluation.

Further, GVL sought information on the funds sanctioned for the development or renovation of VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority) Park and other works. 
Spread across 33 acres in three zones, the park is being developed as a Smart Park for people of all age groups, Kishore said and added,

“Recreational features such as nature trail, cycle track, landscaping with herbal plants, exclusive multi-purpose lawn with yoga circle, food courts, exclusive sports arenas for badminton, tennis and basketball, children’s play zone, outdoor gym area, boating facility, and enhanced parking facilities are being been developed.” He said Rs 30.76 crore has been spent on the project as on July 31.  

On funds sanctioned for an indoor sports arena in MVP Colony and multi-level car parking at Jagdamba Junction, the Union Minister said the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited has developed the Indoor Sports Arena in MVP Colony, with a seating capacity of 294, has basketball, badminton and volleyball courts, half Olympic size swimming pool and kids pool, outdoor gym, children’s play area, dormitories, board game room and jogging track.

As on July 31,Rs  21.89 crore has been spent on the project, he added. “The multi-level semi-automatic car parking at Jagadamba Junction has been developed to accommodate 100 cars. The project aims at decongesting the Jagadamba market area, thus enabling safe and efficient vehicular circulation. As on July 31, Rs 10.14 crore has been spent on the project,” he explained. Meanwhile, GVMC chief CM Saikanth Varma said they are aiming to complete Smart City works by the latest deadline, that is June 2024. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaushal Kishore Rajya Sabha Smart City works
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp