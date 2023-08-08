Three, including a couple, killed in a road accident in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rash and negligent driving claimed three lives, including a couple, near Rushikonda late Monday night.

According to police, the mishap happened when a speeding car with six youngsters, who were allegedly in an inebriated condition, crashed into a two-wheeler.

One of the members from the car, and the couple, who were on the bike died on the spot.

The accident occurred on the beach road leading to Bheemili from Visakhapatnam. Police recovered beer bottles from the car and stated that the youngsters were seen throwing an empty beer bottle near Sagar Nagar by locals.

The youngsters also allegedely snatched two mobiles fom two locals and fled in the car. The locals tried to follow the car and later informed the police.

Later it was known that the car crashed into a two-wheeler and came to a halt after hitting a median.

While one of the youngsters died of injuries, another was shifted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The two people sitting in the front seat survived as the air bags were deployed at the time of crash.

Police said the remaining youngsters have been identified and would be nabbed. A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and investigation is on.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rash and negligent driving claimed three lives, including a couple, near Rushikonda late Monday night. According to police, the mishap happened when a speeding car with six youngsters, who were allegedly in an inebriated condition, crashed into a two-wheeler. One of the members from the car, and the couple, who were on the bike died on the spot.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accident occurred on the beach road leading to Bheemili from Visakhapatnam. Police recovered beer bottles from the car and stated that the youngsters were seen throwing an empty beer bottle near Sagar Nagar by locals. The youngsters also allegedely snatched two mobiles fom two locals and fled in the car. The locals tried to follow the car and later informed the police. Later it was known that the car crashed into a two-wheeler and came to a halt after hitting a median. While one of the youngsters died of injuries, another was shifted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The two people sitting in the front seat survived as the air bags were deployed at the time of crash. Police said the remaining youngsters have been identified and would be nabbed. A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and investigation is on.