Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tomato prices in Chittoor dip as arrivals improve

The kitchen staple is being sold at Rs 90-Rs 100 in wholesale markets

Published: 08th August 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes on sale for Rs 130 a kg at Cox Town market on Thursday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Image used for repreentational purpose (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR:  The prices of tomatoes in wholesale markets have come down with the increase in stock arrivals from the undivided Anantapur district to the markets of Chittoor. From the past three days, the arrivals have increased to 25 per cent when compared to the last week. Presently, the red vegetable is being sold at 90 to 100 rupees per kg in the wholesale market and at 100 rupees per kg in the retail market.

The price of one crate (25 kilo box) was recorded at Rs 2,500 on Sunday, while 15 days ago it was Rs 5,500. At Madanapalle, Asia’s largest tomato market, the staple vegetable recorded Rs 112 per kg on Monday and the wholesale market received around 299 metric tonnes. The market received 195 metric tonnes on August 5 and 404 metric tonnes on August 6.

As the markets have been receiving huge amounts of tomatoes from the Anantapur region, traders from various states, including Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, have been visiting the Chittoor district to procure tomatoes. Around 35 to 40 trucks of tomatoes have been exported on a daily basis from all markets of the district for the past one week.

Usually, after the arrival of tomatoes to local markets in Anantapur district, the demand in the wholesale markets in Chittoor district will witness a price drop. The traders from Karnataka will directly visit the vegetable mandis in Anantapur and procure the commodity, which also impacts the price in the markets.  

“The price may drop to nearly Rs 50 within a short period as the arrivals to markets have been increasing in the undivided Chittoor district from Anantapur region. Farmers have started harvesting the crop and started selling the produce in nearby markets which has been reducing the demand for tomatoes in wholesale markets,” said K Sivaram, a trader from Gurramkonda.

On the other hand, consumers are expressing a sigh of relief as the price of tomatoes has dropped in retail markets in the State. On Monday, retail markets in Kakinada recorded Rs 60-Rs 70 per kg based on the variety. Meanwhile, the State government continued to supply tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg in Rythu Bazaars in Kakinada town. However, some of the traders have been creating artificial scarcity keeping in view of the demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chittoor tomatoes
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp