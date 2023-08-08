Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD Board invitees row: Supplement plea sought

Published: 08th August 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Hearing an urgent petition challenging the government’s decision to appoint special invitees to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday asked the petitioners to file a supplementary petition as their previous petition was against the ordinance which has now taken the form of an amendment in the Endowments Act. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to August 11. 

Hindu Jan Shakti Welfare Association founder Kakumanu Lalit Kumar and M Uma Maheswara Naidu of Kalyandurg in Anantapur district had filed separate petitions in the high court, challenging the government orders appointing 52 special invitees to the TTD  Board.   

BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, too, had filed another petition, which challenged the appointment of persons with criminal records as TTD board members. While hearing the plea, the court issued an interim stay on the GOs making such appointments. 

When the case came before the court on Monday again, a division bench, comprising Justices U Durga Prasad Rao and Venkata Jyothirmayi asked the petitioners to file a supplementary petition as the status of the ordinance has changed.

