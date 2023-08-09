18,883 to get Rs 141.6 crore under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will directly deposit Rs 141.60 crore into the bank accounts of 18,883 mothers, whose daughters got married during April - June 2023 quarter, under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa, with the click of a button on Wednesday.

The State government is providing financial assistance to the poor parents belonging to SCs, STs and BCs, disabled and construction worker families to perform their daughters’ marriage in a dignified manner after their education under YSR Kalyanamasthu and to Muslim minorities under YSR Shaadi Tohfa.

The State government has disbursed Rs 267.20 crore under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa to 35,551 beneficiaries in the last nine months, including the aid to be provided on Wednesday. In order to avail YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa, 10th class pass is mandatory for both brides and bridegrooms.

