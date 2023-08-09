4 major temples in AP to get facelift from September: Minster

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The works to improve facilities for the devotees in some of the major temples in the State, which have been witnessing increase in footfall, will commence from September onwards, said Endowments minister Kottu Satyanaryana.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the weekly review meeting with department officials on Tuesday, the minister said that there has been an improvement in the revenue earnings of some of the temples, including Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthaams, Srisaila Sri Brahmarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Sri Veera Venkat Satyanarayana Swamy temple and Dwaraka Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara.

“To improve the facilities for the devotees in view of the increasing turnout and revenue, master plans for these four temples have been prepared, which will be implemented from September onwards,” Satyanarayana explained.

Regarding Kumbabhishekam of Sri Brahmarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy, the minister said that they have submitted a report to the Andhra Pradesh High Court and will follow its decision in the conduct of the ritual.

Kottu Satyanarayana asserted that amendments made to Sec 83 of Endowment Act for the protection of temples’ lands and assets have been yielding positive results. “The cases pending with tribunals will be reviewed and necessary action will be initiated. In addition to the existing legal advisor, a legal cell will be created to deal with these cases,” he added.

