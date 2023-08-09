Home States Andhra Pradesh

4 major temples in AP to get facelift from September: Minster

Kottu Satyanarayana asserted that amendments made to Sec 83 of Endowment Act for the protection of temples’ lands and assets have been yielding positive results.

Published: 09th August 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Endowments minister K Satyanarayana addressing the media during a press conference at Secretariat in Velagapudi. Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The works to improve facilities for the devotees in some of the major temples in the State, which have been witnessing increase in footfall, will commence from September onwards, said Endowments minister Kottu Satyanaryana.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the weekly review meeting with department officials on Tuesday, the minister said that there has been an improvement in the revenue earnings of some of the temples, including Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthaams, Srisaila Sri Brahmarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Sri Veera Venkat Satyanarayana Swamy temple and Dwaraka Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara.

“To improve the facilities for the devotees in view of the increasing turnout and revenue, master plans for these four temples have been prepared, which will be implemented from September onwards,” Satyanarayana explained.

Regarding Kumbabhishekam of Sri Brahmarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy, the minister said that they have submitted a report to the Andhra Pradesh High Court and will follow its decision in the conduct of the ritual.

Kottu Satyanarayana asserted that amendments made to Sec 83 of Endowment Act for the protection of temples’ lands and assets have been yielding positive results. “The cases pending with tribunals will be reviewed and necessary action will be initiated. In addition to the existing legal advisor, a legal cell will be created to deal with these cases,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kottu Satyanaryana
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp