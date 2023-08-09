60-year-old visually impaired man abandoned by his son on the street in AP's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In an inhumane act, an elderly man with visual impairment was allegedly abandoned by his son in Cumbham town in Prakasam district. The incident came to light on Tuesday after members of a local youth organisation identified the elderly man on a small roadside platform.

The 60-year-old Dasari Yesudas narrated his ordeal to the members, following which, they moved him to an old age home in Giddalaur. According to the locals, the helpless man didn’t want to disclose the details of his family. In fact, he refused to lodge a complaint with police against his son amid this plight.

N Sasikumar Reddy, the founder president of youth organisation team of Village Force, said that Dasari Yesudas belonged to Dronachalam town in the combined Kurnool district. The elderly man worked as a rickshaw puller for 30-25 years before he lost his eyesight owing to cataract. In the meanwhile, he lost his wife. Left with no choice, Yesudas was completely dependent on his son and daughter-in-law.

The 60-year-old’s son had brought his father to Cumbham town two days back on the pretext that he was going to arrange a free eye operation for Yesudas in the government hospital. The elderly man happily agreed to follow his son. However, did he know that his son had plotted a plan to abandon his father on the street.

Though locals came to Yesudas’ rescue, the latter refused to take any help. He even rejected food and water offered by locals. The locals informed ‘Village Force’, who in turn immediately contacted the Giddaluru- Sanjeevani orphanage.

