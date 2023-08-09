AP CM Jagan pledges financial aid to aspiring astronaut

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy pledged support to an aspiring young astronaut Jahnavi Dangeti even as the latter sought financial help for her commercial pilot training at Florida in USA, here on Tuesday. In a quick response, Jagan assured the girl of all possible help to achieve her dream.

Jahhavi along with minister Chelluboyina Srinivas Venugopalakrishna and her relatives called on the CM and expressed her gratitude for sanctioning Rs 50 lakh last year for pursuing training at NASA station in USA. Jahnavi expressed her dream of flying to space like Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams to the Chief Minister.

