AP CM Jagan pledges financial aid to aspiring astronaut

In a quick response, Jagan assured the girl of all possible help to achieve her dream.

Published: 09th August 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy pledged support to an aspiring young astronaut Jahnavi Dangeti even as the latter sought financial help  for her commercial pilot training at Florida in USA, here on Tuesday.  In a quick response, Jagan assured the girl of all possible help to achieve her dream.

Jahhavi along with minister Chelluboyina  Srinivas Venugopalakrishna and her relatives called on the CM and  expressed her gratitude for sanctioning Rs 50 lakh last year for  pursuing training at NASA station in USA. Jahnavi expressed her dream of flying to space like Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams to the Chief Minister.

