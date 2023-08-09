Home States Andhra Pradesh

AR constable injured in Punganur clash loses eye

The only breadwinner in his family, Ranadheer appealed to the public not to resort to such activities against the police who are striving hard to maintain law and order.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: An Armed Reserve (AR) constable, who was injured during the clashes that erupted in Punganur, lost sight in one of his eyes permanently. A mob, allegedly comprising TDP activists, had attacked police personnel, during party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Chittoor district on August 4.

A native of Anantapur, Ranadheer had joined as AR constable in 2013 and is currently working in the Special Task Force of Sri Sathya Sai district.He was deployed for bandobust duty on the fateful day on the outskirts of Punganur after completing his duty in Kadiri.Expressing shock over the incident, the constable said, “The mob pelted stones at the police for no valid reason.”

Maintaining that police did not resort to lathi-charge, he recalled, “The mob attacked the ASP, DSP and circle inspector who tried to prevent them from entering the town. They hit me on the head and pelted stones at me. Fortunately, I was wearing a helmet. However, my eye was injured, when a stone was thrown at my face. My colleagues rushed me to a hospital.”The only breadwinner in his family, Ranadheer appealed to the public not to resort to such activities against the police who are striving hard to maintain law and order.

State govt hands over ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to injured constable

The State government had announced an ex gratia of `10 lakh for the constable. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, along with Chittoor district Collector Sagili Shanmohan and superintendent of police Y Rishanth Reddy, handed over the cheque to cop on Tuesday. The district collector told reporters that doctors will replace Ranadheer’e eye to restore his sight. She added that 30 of the 50 injured police personnel were severely hurt in the violence.  

Meanwhile, Rishanth Reddy reiterated that the attack was pre-planned. Dismissing allegations of political parties against the police officers, the SP said all the department is extending all possible support to the families of the injured personnel. He explained that cases were booked against 75 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punganur clash
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp