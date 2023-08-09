AR constable injured in Punganur clash loses eye

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: An Armed Reserve (AR) constable, who was injured during the clashes that erupted in Punganur, lost sight in one of his eyes permanently. A mob, allegedly comprising TDP activists, had attacked police personnel, during party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Chittoor district on August 4.

A native of Anantapur, Ranadheer had joined as AR constable in 2013 and is currently working in the Special Task Force of Sri Sathya Sai district.He was deployed for bandobust duty on the fateful day on the outskirts of Punganur after completing his duty in Kadiri.Expressing shock over the incident, the constable said, “The mob pelted stones at the police for no valid reason.”

Maintaining that police did not resort to lathi-charge, he recalled, “The mob attacked the ASP, DSP and circle inspector who tried to prevent them from entering the town. They hit me on the head and pelted stones at me. Fortunately, I was wearing a helmet. However, my eye was injured, when a stone was thrown at my face. My colleagues rushed me to a hospital.”The only breadwinner in his family, Ranadheer appealed to the public not to resort to such activities against the police who are striving hard to maintain law and order.

State govt hands over ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to injured constable

The State government had announced an ex gratia of `10 lakh for the constable. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, along with Chittoor district Collector Sagili Shanmohan and superintendent of police Y Rishanth Reddy, handed over the cheque to cop on Tuesday. The district collector told reporters that doctors will replace Ranadheer’e eye to restore his sight. She added that 30 of the 50 injured police personnel were severely hurt in the violence.

Meanwhile, Rishanth Reddy reiterated that the attack was pre-planned. Dismissing allegations of political parties against the police officers, the SP said all the department is extending all possible support to the families of the injured personnel. He explained that cases were booked against 75 people.

CHITTOOR: An Armed Reserve (AR) constable, who was injured during the clashes that erupted in Punganur, lost sight in one of his eyes permanently. A mob, allegedly comprising TDP activists, had attacked police personnel, during party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Chittoor district on August 4. A native of Anantapur, Ranadheer had joined as AR constable in 2013 and is currently working in the Special Task Force of Sri Sathya Sai district.He was deployed for bandobust duty on the fateful day on the outskirts of Punganur after completing his duty in Kadiri.Expressing shock over the incident, the constable said, “The mob pelted stones at the police for no valid reason.” Maintaining that police did not resort to lathi-charge, he recalled, “The mob attacked the ASP, DSP and circle inspector who tried to prevent them from entering the town. They hit me on the head and pelted stones at me. Fortunately, I was wearing a helmet. However, my eye was injured, when a stone was thrown at my face. My colleagues rushed me to a hospital.”The only breadwinner in his family, Ranadheer appealed to the public not to resort to such activities against the police who are striving hard to maintain law and order.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); State govt hands over ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to injured constable The State government had announced an ex gratia of `10 lakh for the constable. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, along with Chittoor district Collector Sagili Shanmohan and superintendent of police Y Rishanth Reddy, handed over the cheque to cop on Tuesday. The district collector told reporters that doctors will replace Ranadheer’e eye to restore his sight. She added that 30 of the 50 injured police personnel were severely hurt in the violence. Meanwhile, Rishanth Reddy reiterated that the attack was pre-planned. Dismissing allegations of political parties against the police officers, the SP said all the department is extending all possible support to the families of the injured personnel. He explained that cases were booked against 75 people.