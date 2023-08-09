Chiru’s remark attracts ire of YSRC; Perni says it’s rebuttal to PK’s ‘fun’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid controversy over remuneration of film heroes, Megastar K Chiranjeevi has stoked a fresh row by asking politicians to focus on development of the State rather than remuneration of film stars. A battery of YSRC leaders hit back stating that it was film actors, who dragged politics into movies.

It may be recalled that some dialogues in Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s recent flick ‘Bro’ had attracted the wrath of YSRC leaders. They alleged that Bro film producer TG Vishwa Prasad had received funding from abroad and the same was paid to Pawan Kalyan as remuneration, which was nothing but ‘package.’

Amid this, Chiranjeevi took potshots at the politicians at an event organised in Hyderabad to celebrate the 200 days of his movie Waltair Veerayya. In an indirect reference to the YSRC, Chiranjeevi gave a political touch to his speech by saying that people (politicians) should focus on Special Category Status and other issues. “You please focus on SCS, laying of roads, construction of projects, creating employment opportunities and doing something good for the poor. If you think on these lines and develop the State, people will honour you,’’ Chiranjeevi remarked.He went on to ask the politicians not to waste their energies on trivial issues.

In response, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said they had questioned Pawan Kalyan only after he brought politics into movies. “We never questioned the remuneration of stars like Mahesh Babu or Prabhas or even yours or your son Ram Charan. We are not concerned about them, but it was Pawan Kalyan who started the fight by dragging politics into films,’’ he observed.

“Bro has a character resembling Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and the character seems to be included in the movie without any necessity. Rambabu danced to the drum beats, mingling with people on the occasion of Sankranti. A character with the same T-shirt worn by Rambabu, dances in a pub in the movie and abuses are hurled at him. This is nothing but targeting Ambati,’’ Nani observed.

Revealing that he is also a big fan of Chiranjeevi, Nani said, “If you poke us, we will obviously respond.’’

Former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Ambati joined chorus in hitting back at Chiranjeevi for his remarks against politicians.

VIJAYAWADA: Amid controversy over remuneration of film heroes, Megastar K Chiranjeevi has stoked a fresh row by asking politicians to focus on development of the State rather than remuneration of film stars. A battery of YSRC leaders hit back stating that it was film actors, who dragged politics into movies. It may be recalled that some dialogues in Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s recent flick ‘Bro’ had attracted the wrath of YSRC leaders. They alleged that Bro film producer TG Vishwa Prasad had received funding from abroad and the same was paid to Pawan Kalyan as remuneration, which was nothing but ‘package.’ Amid this, Chiranjeevi took potshots at the politicians at an event organised in Hyderabad to celebrate the 200 days of his movie Waltair Veerayya. In an indirect reference to the YSRC, Chiranjeevi gave a political touch to his speech by saying that people (politicians) should focus on Special Category Status and other issues. “You please focus on SCS, laying of roads, construction of projects, creating employment opportunities and doing something good for the poor. If you think on these lines and develop the State, people will honour you,’’ Chiranjeevi remarked.He went on to ask the politicians not to waste their energies on trivial issues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In response, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said they had questioned Pawan Kalyan only after he brought politics into movies. “We never questioned the remuneration of stars like Mahesh Babu or Prabhas or even yours or your son Ram Charan. We are not concerned about them, but it was Pawan Kalyan who started the fight by dragging politics into films,’’ he observed. “Bro has a character resembling Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and the character seems to be included in the movie without any necessity. Rambabu danced to the drum beats, mingling with people on the occasion of Sankranti. A character with the same T-shirt worn by Rambabu, dances in a pub in the movie and abuses are hurled at him. This is nothing but targeting Ambati,’’ Nani observed. Revealing that he is also a big fan of Chiranjeevi, Nani said, “If you poke us, we will obviously respond.’’ Former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Ambati joined chorus in hitting back at Chiranjeevi for his remarks against politicians.