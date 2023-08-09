Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt reduced Polavaram project height for gains: Naidu 

Accusing AP govt of not spending even the funds allocated by the Centre for the project properly, Naidu said the ruling dispensation had confined the project height to 41.15 metres for selfish gains.

Published: 09th August 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who cited lack of funds for maintenance of irrigation projects, had allotted Rs 8,000 crore tenders to Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Giving a PowerPoint presentation on the irrigation projects in the erstwhile combined East Godavari district as part of his ongoing Yuddha Bheri programme, at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday, the TDP chief said had the Polavaram project been completed every acre in the district would have got adequate water for irrigation.

Accusing the YSRC government of not spending even the funds allocated by the Centre for the project properly, Naidu said the ruling dispensation had confined the project height to 41.15 metres for its selfish gains. “Justice has not been done even to the Polavaram project displaced and the Central funds have not been distributed to them,” he alleged.

Stating that Jagan had expressed his inability to complete the Polavaram project and left it to the choice of the Centre, Naidu pointed out if he wants the Centre to complete the project then why did he replace the contractor in the name of reverse tendering. The previous TDP regime had completed 72% of the Polavaram project works,” he maintained.

Observing that the surplus water of Krishna, Godavari, Pennar, Vamsadhara and Nagavali is going waste into the sea, he said if it is properly utilised the State will prosper.

