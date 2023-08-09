No compromise on Polavaram height, says Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has made it clear that the Polavaram project is coming up at an acceptable FRL of 45.72 metres and there will be no compromise on its height. However, as per the Central Water Commission directions, the project height will be 41.15 metres in the first phase and 119 TMC water will be stored. In the second phase, 160 to 170 TMC water will be stored and in the final phase 194 TMC will be stored at a height of 45.72 metres, he explained.

Launching a scathing attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s hue and cry at his meetings for the past few days, Ambati said the height of Polavaram was decided by taking into consideration various parameters by the Centre.He along with irrigation experts, visited Polavaram project site on Tuesday. Addressing mediapersons, he said the State government would provide adequate relief to the project displaced and shift them to rehabilitation colonies up to 41.15 metre contour.

Reeling out statistics, he said a total of 20,946 project displaced families have been identified to provide compensation and rehabilitation. A sum of Rs 2,177 crore is required to provide compensation and rehabilitation to the ousteees. With the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after conducting the Lidar survey, 16,642 families were included in the 41.15 metre contour. Now, the compensation component has increased to Rs 7,394 crore from Rs 2,177 crore. The Centre, has agreed in principle to bear the expenditure, he said.

