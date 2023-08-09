Home States Andhra Pradesh

No compromise on Polavaram height, says Ambati Rambabu

Ambati Rambabu has made it clear that the Polavaram project is coming up at an acceptable FRL of 45.72  metres and there will be no compromise on its height.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has made it clear that the Polavaram project is coming up at an acceptable FRL of 45.72  metres and there will be no compromise on its height. However,  as per the Central Water Commission directions, the project height will be 41.15 metres in the first phase and 119 TMC water will be stored. In the second phase, 160 to 170 TMC water will be stored and in the final phase 194 TMC will be stored at a height of 45.72 metres, he explained.

Launching a scathing attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s hue and cry at his meetings for the past few days,  Ambati said the height of Polavaram was decided by taking into consideration various  parameters by the Centre.He along with irrigation experts,  visited Polavaram project site on Tuesday. Addressing mediapersons, he said the State government would provide adequate relief  to the project displaced and shift them to rehabilitation colonies up to 41.15  metre contour.

Reeling out statistics, he said a total of 20,946 project displaced families have been identified to provide compensation and rehabilitation. A sum of Rs 2,177 crore is required to provide compensation and rehabilitation to the ousteees. With the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after conducting  the Lidar survey, 16,642 families were included in the 41.15 metre  contour. Now, the compensation component has increased to Rs 7,394 crore from Rs 2,177 crore. The Centre, has agreed in principle to bear the expenditure, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambati Rambabu Polavaram
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp