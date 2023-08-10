Andhra Pradesh gears up for ‘Adudam Andhra’ programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to foster sports awareness among residents of the State, extensive efforts are being made to execute the ‘Adudam Andhra’ initiative, slated to take place from October 2 to November 8. The State government unveiled the ‘Adudam Andhra’ to run for over a month to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Arrangements are underway to establish medical camps at the event venues, ensuring the well-being of all participants. Winners will be honoured with prizes presented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself. Prizes encompassing first, second, and third positions will carry cash awards of 50,000, 30,000, and 20,000 respectively for all games.

The programme will be held across 11,000 village secretariats and 4,000 ward secretariats throughout the state. The activities will kick off at the village and ward secretariat levels before progressively advancing to the Mandal, constituency, district, and state tiers.

The event lineup includes cricket, badminton, volleyball, kho-kho, and kabaddi competitions, thoughtfully segregated by gender. Furthermore, students are also granted the opportunity to partake in these events.

