Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns hearing on Amaravati lands case

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that irregularities had taken place with regard to assigned lands in Amaravati.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After lengthy arguments from both sides on the petitions challenging CID cases against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana pertaining to irregularities in assigned lands transactions in Amaravati, Justice VRK Krupasagar of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed both the petitioners and CID officials to submit their arguments in writing and adjourned the case hearing to August 18.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy that irregularities had taken place with regard to assigned lands in Amaravati, the CID registered cases against Narayana and Naidu on February 24, 2021. Soon after, Narayana and Naidu filed petitions in the HC seeking the cases against them be dismissed. After hearing their petitions, the court issued an interim stay on the cases against them on March 19, 2021. After several adjournments, the final hearing of the case is in progress.

Senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas argued that after the interim stay by the court on further proceedings against his clients in the case, the CID had registered three different cases in order to circumvent the court orders. He contended that it was nothing but contempt of the court.

Senior advocate Posani Venkateswarlu, who argued for Narayana, said no case could be registered under non-cognizable sections after three years of the incident. Further, no permission was taken from the magistrate, before including cognizable sections in the case. The investigation is being done in an illegal manner.

On behalf of the CID, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy argued the case and said the interim stay was only for the two petitioners. Hence, the case investigation against the other accused in the case can be continued, he contended.

