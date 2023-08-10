Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: Two jailed for 20 years for gang-raping pregnant woman in 2022

The police gathered the confession of the accused, evidence from eyewitnesses, DNA test results, and CCTV footage, and completed the investigation within 15 days after the incident was reported

Published: 10th August 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two accused were sentenced to 20 years of life imprisonment on Wednesday, for gang-raping a pregnant woman. R Sarath Babu, IV additional district and sessions court judge, conducted a speedy trial and convicted the accused.

According to the police, the gang rape case was registered with the Repalle police station in 2022.

On April 30, the victim, a native of Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district, was heading to Nagayalanka in Krishna district along with her husband and children. They were sleeping on the railway platform to board the train the next morning. The accused P Vijayakrishna (20), P Nikhil (25), and a juvenile in an inebriated state attacked the husband, and dragged the victim to an isolated place and gangraped her.

Meanwhile, her husband with the help of locals rushed to the police station, following which the accused fled from the scene.

The police formed special teams and tracked the accused through CCTV footage. They arrested the three accused on May 1, 2022, and sent them on remand.

The police gathered the confession of the accused, evidence from eyewitnesses, DNA test results, and CCTV footage, and completed the investigation within 15 days after the incident was reported and submitted the same to the court, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal.

While the two accused Vijayakrishna and Nikhil were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, the juvenile who was shifted to a juvenile home in Vijayawada, is yet to be convicted.

Speaking on the occasion, SP said that under the regular inspection of DGP Rajendranath Reddy as part of trial monitoring, the investigation officials, and court monitoring personnel took all necessary action to ensure the accused are punished.

The DGP lauded range DIG, SP, investigation officials, and court monitoring team for completing the investigation through the court trial monitoring process in less than a year.

He also said that through conviction-based policing, an investigation of as many as 102 important cases against 122 has been completed in a period of less than one year and three accused were sentenced to death, while 37 were sentenced to life imprisonment, and the accused in 67 cases got 7 to 20 years of imprisonment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gang rape Violence against women
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp