Andhra: Two jailed for 20 years for gang-raping pregnant woman in 2022

GUNTUR: Two accused were sentenced to 20 years of life imprisonment on Wednesday, for gang-raping a pregnant woman. R Sarath Babu, IV additional district and sessions court judge, conducted a speedy trial and convicted the accused.

According to the police, the gang rape case was registered with the Repalle police station in 2022.

On April 30, the victim, a native of Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district, was heading to Nagayalanka in Krishna district along with her husband and children. They were sleeping on the railway platform to board the train the next morning. The accused P Vijayakrishna (20), P Nikhil (25), and a juvenile in an inebriated state attacked the husband, and dragged the victim to an isolated place and gangraped her.

Meanwhile, her husband with the help of locals rushed to the police station, following which the accused fled from the scene.

The police formed special teams and tracked the accused through CCTV footage. They arrested the three accused on May 1, 2022, and sent them on remand.

The police gathered the confession of the accused, evidence from eyewitnesses, DNA test results, and CCTV footage, and completed the investigation within 15 days after the incident was reported and submitted the same to the court, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal.

While the two accused Vijayakrishna and Nikhil were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, the juvenile who was shifted to a juvenile home in Vijayawada, is yet to be convicted.

Speaking on the occasion, SP said that under the regular inspection of DGP Rajendranath Reddy as part of trial monitoring, the investigation officials, and court monitoring personnel took all necessary action to ensure the accused are punished.

The DGP lauded range DIG, SP, investigation officials, and court monitoring team for completing the investigation through the court trial monitoring process in less than a year.

He also said that through conviction-based policing, an investigation of as many as 102 important cases against 122 has been completed in a period of less than one year and three accused were sentenced to death, while 37 were sentenced to life imprisonment, and the accused in 67 cases got 7 to 20 years of imprisonment.

