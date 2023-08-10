Chiru fans demand apology from Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Gudivada town on Wednesday morning with police arresting Chiranjeevi Yuvatha association president Kandula Ravi and others, including Jana Sena party Gudivada constituency in-charge Booragadda Srikanth, for taking out a rally and staging protest in the town against former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswarlu (Nani).

It may be recalled that Kodali Nani on Tuesday, criticised tollywood actor Chiranjeevi, responding to his speech in his upcoming flick Bhola Shankar promotional event and advised that insignificant people should not comment on politics citing him and used ‘Pakodi Fellows’ without mentioning names.

Taking a strong exception to Kodali Nani’s remarks, fans associations of Chiranjeevi and Jana Sena Party cadre participated in the rally and came down heavily on Kodali Nani for his objectionable remarks against Chiranjeevi. The fans further demanded an unconditional apology from him.

A tense atmosphere prevailed for a while when the Gudivada police personnel prevented the fans association members from taking out the rally. Heated arguments were exchanged between the fans association members and police which led to a minor scuffle.

With the situation going out of control, the police took Kandula Ravi, Booragadda Srikanth and others into their custody and were later released.

Meanwhile, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy took fault on Chiranjeevi and said, “Chiranjeevi, who had once served as a Union Minister, should meet the central Ministers directly and get what is needed for the State.”

RK Roja finds fault in Megastar’s comment

Minister for Tourism RK Roja criticised film actor Chiranjeevi for his comments against the YSRC government. The minister advised Chiranjeevi to refrain from discussing politics on cinema platforms. She said that Chiranjeevi should concentrate on advising his own family members rather than involving in State governance. “Chiranjeevi has not taken any action for the benefit of the State when he had the opportunity. The government is not obligated to heed the opinions of individuals from the cinema industry,” she said

