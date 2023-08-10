Don’t want to be part of alliance war: Mithun Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the no-confidence motion introduced by the Congress-led INDIA bloc against the NDA government “doesn’t carry much value” because the ruling alliance has an “absolute majority”, YSRC opposed the motion on Wednesday.

Participating in the discussion on the motion of no confidence in Lok Sabha, YSRC MP PV Mithun Reddy said that the no-confidence motion should not be used to settle political differences.“We don’t want to be part of a tussle between two alliances. We oppose this no-confidence motion,” Reddy said. The YSRCP has 22 members in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking about Manipur violence, the YSRC MP said, “The spate of events, which have happened in Manipur, the heinous crimes, which have happened against women in Manipur, is really painful. The government needs to act swiftly, and very toughly.”

Expressing concern over the country’s image getting dented globally due to violence in Manipur, Mithun Reddy said, “I have been getting calls from abroad with people asking what is happening in India. What is this horrific incident happening in your country?”

Reddy said that Manipur might be a small state, there might be just two MPs, but it does not mean that it is not a part of the country. “We need to act very toughly. Not only in Manipur, any communal clash, ethnic violence, or fight between minority and majority groups should be resolved. Otherwise, democracy will lose its meaning. We should follow, what we preach unity,” he, who represents the Rajampet constituency, said in Parliament.

The YSRC MP further went on to suggest two approaches to tackle the Manipur crisis. “One, immediately enough forces need to be deployed and peace has to be restored, and two, we should address the source of the problem. If Meitei are to be given a reservation, then it has to be done through meaningful dialogue,” he said, adding that all the stakeholders need to be brought together and a logical conclusion has to be reached.

