Hot, humid weather likely to continue in Andhra Pradesh: IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The people in the State have been experiencing discomfort and hot weather for the past week due to the rising temperatures, high humidity and less rain. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre, hot humid and discomfort weather is likely to be continued till this weekend and beyond at isolated places over coastal districts and parts of Rayalaseema besides strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph. The daytime temperatures are likely to be from 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal over the coastal districts.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature of 39.74°C was reported at Savlyapuram of Palnadu district, followed by 38.1°C at Voletivaripalem in Nellore district and 37.65°C at Dachepalle of Palnadu district. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, maximum temperatures were recorded, which are 3-5°C above normal over isolated places of Coastal AP. In addition to this, the southwest monsoon has been weak over the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Meanwhile, light rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal AP and Rayalaseema, where Tekkali in Srikakulam district and Kurnool city reported 1 cm of rainfall.

Met department officials said, “At present, a dry spell of monsoon is being experienced and it is a common phenomenon observed during south-west monsoon every year. As regards to hot and humid conditions, lower tropospheric westerly wind without any content of moisture in the air and shift of monsoon trough to Himalayas are the main reasons.”

