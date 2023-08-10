Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hot, humid weather likely to continue in Andhra Pradesh: IMD

The daytime temperatures are likely to be from three to five degrees Celsius above normal over the coastal districts.

Published: 10th August 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of a dried up Lake due to rising temperatures in Andhra's West Godavari district used for representative purposes only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The people in the State have been experiencing discomfort and hot weather for the past week due to the rising temperatures, high humidity and less rain. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre, hot humid and discomfort weather is likely to be continued till this weekend and beyond at isolated places over coastal districts and parts of Rayalaseema besides strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph. The daytime temperatures are likely to be from 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal over the coastal districts.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature of 39.74°C was reported at Savlyapuram of Palnadu district, followed by 38.1°C at Voletivaripalem in Nellore district and 37.65°C at Dachepalle of Palnadu district. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, maximum temperatures were recorded, which are 3-5°C above normal over isolated places of Coastal AP. In addition to this, the southwest monsoon has been weak over the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Meanwhile, light rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal AP and Rayalaseema, where Tekkali in Srikakulam district and Kurnool city reported 1 cm of rainfall.

Met department officials said, “At present, a dry spell of monsoon is being experienced and it is a common phenomenon observed during south-west monsoon every year. As regards to hot and humid conditions, lower tropospheric westerly wind without any content of moisture in the air and shift of monsoon trough to Himalayas are the main reasons.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
weather India Meteorological Department
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp