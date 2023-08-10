Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s Naidu’s conspiracy to attack police: Sajjala

Sajjala questioned as to how a leader can go to the extent of asking an on-duty policeman to remove his uniform.

Published: 10th August 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the conspiracy to attack police at Punganur was hatched by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “It is a cold-blooded pre-planned attack. We will not be mute spectators to the plans of Naidu or any others to disrupt law and order in the State,” he asserted.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Sajjala said it was clearly evident that Naidu had provoked his cadre to attack YSRC leaders at Angallu. “Naidu might have demanded a CBI probe into the attacks with the impression that it gets delayed. Naidu, however, should not forget that people have witnessed what happened on that day,’’ he said and played the videos in which Naidu was asking his cadres to chase away YSRC leaders.

Sajjala said YSRC activists were protesting peacefully, wearing black badges. “If they had the intention of creating trouble, why would they sit on a silent protest on the roadside?’’ he asked. Some people had waved black flags at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when he undertook Praja Sankalpa Yatra before the elections, but Jagan had never asked his party cadres to attack the protesters, he recalled.

Sajjala questioned as to how a leader can go to the extent of asking an on-duty policeman to remove his uniform. “Why should not a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) be registered against Naidu for the conspiracy he had hatched?’’

