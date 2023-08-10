Kalyanamasthu a boon for girls: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 141.60 crore to 18,883 women, who got married during the April-June quarter of 2023, under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa. Depositing the financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries’ mothers with the click of a button from his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the scheme was introduced to help girls hailing from the poor SC, ST, BC and minority communities, construction worker families and disabled to pursue education.

Mentioning the educational criteria set by the State government to avail the scheme, he reiterated, “We have made it imperative for both the bride and the groom to have a minimum qualification of 10th class pass for Kalyanamasthu. Education is a means to break free from poverty.”

The eligibility criteria and the implementation of Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena are helping the girls continue their education till graduation. It will also help reduce the school dropout rate and increase enrolment in schools and colleges, he explained.

The intended results are tangible as 7,344 girls out of 8,524 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-21 years are graduates due to Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, he said and expressed happiness over the development.

Reasserting that education is the means to eradicate poverty and other social evils, Jagan said the other intention of Kalyanamasthu is to prevent poor families from falling into a debt trap. The parents want their daughters to have a good education and lead a happy married life. YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa will go a long way in helping the poor families realise the dream, he averred.

In the last nine months, a total of Rs 267.20 crore was disbursed to 35,551 beneficiaries under the scheme.

“In the third phase, we have included 227 couples, who missed the benefit for various reasons in the first and second phases,” he mentioned. Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, he said it implemented the scheme for name sake and deceived 17,709 beneficiaries. Unlike the previous regime, the YSRC government is sincere in the implementation of the scheme, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 141.60 crore to 18,883 women, who got married during the April-June quarter of 2023, under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa. Depositing the financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries’ mothers with the click of a button from his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the scheme was introduced to help girls hailing from the poor SC, ST, BC and minority communities, construction worker families and disabled to pursue education. Mentioning the educational criteria set by the State government to avail the scheme, he reiterated, “We have made it imperative for both the bride and the groom to have a minimum qualification of 10th class pass for Kalyanamasthu. Education is a means to break free from poverty.” The eligibility criteria and the implementation of Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena are helping the girls continue their education till graduation. It will also help reduce the school dropout rate and increase enrolment in schools and colleges, he explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The intended results are tangible as 7,344 girls out of 8,524 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-21 years are graduates due to Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, he said and expressed happiness over the development. Reasserting that education is the means to eradicate poverty and other social evils, Jagan said the other intention of Kalyanamasthu is to prevent poor families from falling into a debt trap. The parents want their daughters to have a good education and lead a happy married life. YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa will go a long way in helping the poor families realise the dream, he averred. In the last nine months, a total of Rs 267.20 crore was disbursed to 35,551 beneficiaries under the scheme. “In the third phase, we have included 227 couples, who missed the benefit for various reasons in the first and second phases,” he mentioned. Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, he said it implemented the scheme for name sake and deceived 17,709 beneficiaries. Unlike the previous regime, the YSRC government is sincere in the implementation of the scheme, he said.