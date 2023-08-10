Naidu faces attempt to murder case for TDP arson in Angallu

By Express News Service

KADAPA: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was booked for attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and rioting in connection with the violence during his tour in Angallu, Annamayya district on August 4. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Annamayya district Superintendent of Police (SP) R Gangadhar Rao said that Mudivedu police registered the case against the former Chief Minister, former ministers Devineni Umamaheswra Rao, Amarnath Reddy, and 20 others based on a complaint lodged by Angallu Market Committee chairman Umapathi Reddy.

“The case has been registered under Sec 307 (attempt to murder), 120 b(criminal conspiracy), 147 ( rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 506 ( criminal intimidation), 149 (unlawful assembly), among the other sections of the IPC,” the SP said.

Stating that violence in Angallu was pre-planned, Gangadhar Rao said that Naidu was given permission to hold the rally till Madanapalle and Summer Storage camp, however, the route was changed at the last minute.

“Naidu made derogatory remarks against the local MLA in Molakalacheruvu. When a group of YSRC leaders led by the Angallu Market Committee chairman tried to meet Naidu to ask TDP to withdraw cases against a project in the area, which was 80 per cent over, they were attacked with sticks, stones, sickles, and slippers,” the SP explained.

He added that the TDP chief had used words like ‘tharamanadi, kottandi..’ (chase them away, thrash them) to instigate his workers. “In the melee, not just YSRC cadres, even police and a few farmers suffered serious injuries,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, Naidu condemned the cases registered against him and accused police of remaining mute spectators when he was attacked by the mob. Screening videos of the Angallu violence to media persons in Vizianagaram, he demanded a CBI inquiry into the clashes during his rally in Angallu and Punganur.“I was attacked by YSRC cadres. TDP activists suffered injuries. It was a clear-cut attempt to murder me. We will fight against this atrocity legally and politically,” the former Chief Minister asserted.

The TDP chief said though an attempt to murder was made on him, the ruling party had the audacity to register an attempt to murder case against him. “I was attacked in Angallu and there was no response from the police. Though the NSG officers informed the district SP about the possible attack over the phone, the SP did not respond. The Black Cat Commandos guarded me with the help of bulletproof sheets from the volley of stones pelted by the YSRC cadres,” Naidu stated. Taking a jibe at the Jagan-led government, the TDP supremo said, “This is what will happen when an insane person is made the Chief Minister.”

