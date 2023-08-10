Smoke in Secunderabad-bound Vande Bharat triggers panic  

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Secunderabad-bound Vande Bharat Express train made an emergency halt at Manubolu in the Nellore district on Wednesday after smoke engulfed one of its coaches, triggering panic among the passengers. According to the railway officials, an unauthorised passenger boarded the train from Tirupati and locked himself in the toilet of the C-13 coach.

“After the train crossed Gudur, the passenger smoked inside the toilet, which resulted in the automatic activation of the aerosol fire extinguisher present inside the toilet. The extinguisher started emitting powder-like smoke to put off the fire,’’ the SCR said in its release. With the smoke emanating from the toilet, the passengers panicked and relayed the information to the guard through the Emergency Talk Back Unit (ETBU).

The onboard Railway Protection Force (RPF) escort staff rushed to the coach immediately with fire extinguishers. “The train was immediately halted at Manubolu from 4.46 PM to 5.10 PM. Passengers onboard broke the window of the toilet from outside to save the passenger,’’ the SCR said.

The passenger was detained by the RPF at Nellore. The SCR appealed to passengers not to indulge in any unlawful activities during the journey as well as at railway stations. The identity of the detained passenger has not been disclosed by the authorities.

TIRUPATI: The Secunderabad-bound Vande Bharat Express train made an emergency halt at Manubolu in the Nellore district on Wednesday after smoke engulfed one of its coaches, triggering panic among the passengers. According to the railway officials, an unauthorised passenger boarded the train from Tirupati and locked himself in the toilet of the C-13 coach. “After the train crossed Gudur, the passenger smoked inside the toilet, which resulted in the automatic activation of the aerosol fire extinguisher present inside the toilet. The extinguisher started emitting powder-like smoke to put off the fire,’’ the SCR said in its release. With the smoke emanating from the toilet, the passengers panicked and relayed the information to the guard through the Emergency Talk Back Unit (ETBU). The onboard Railway Protection Force (RPF) escort staff rushed to the coach immediately with fire extinguishers. “The train was immediately halted at Manubolu from 4.46 PM to 5.10 PM. Passengers onboard broke the window of the toilet from outside to save the passenger,’’ the SCR said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The passenger was detained by the RPF at Nellore. The SCR appealed to passengers not to indulge in any unlawful activities during the journey as well as at railway stations. The identity of the detained passenger has not been disclosed by the authorities.