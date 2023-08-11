Andhra Pradesh HC relief for TS PG medical students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medical students in Telangana have been granted a reprieve from the risk of losing 15% of postgraduate (PG) seats in Andhra Pradesh following an interim order issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In a recent GO, the AP government declared that students from Telangana would no longer be considered eligible for 15% of unreserved category PG seats introduced in the State after June 2, 2014, (the date of Telangana formation) as well as in newly established medical colleges thereafter.

Consequently, students from Telangana were effectively barred from accessing these seats and from enrolling in the new institutions in AP. Notably, students from AP are restricted solely from applying to the newly established medical colleges in Telangana, but are eligible for admission to pre-existing institutions like the Osmania Medical College.A member of the Healthcare Reforms Doctors’ Association filed a writ petition on August 8. Responding to this plea, the AP High Court directed the authorities concerned to facilitate the processing of applications.

