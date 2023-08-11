Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC relief for TS PG medical students

In a recent GO, the AP government declared that students from Telangana would no longer be considered eligible for 15% of unreserved category PG seats introduced in the State after June 2, 2014.

Published: 11th August 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medical students in Telangana have been granted a reprieve from the risk of losing 15% of postgraduate (PG) seats in Andhra Pradesh following an interim order issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In a recent GO, the AP government declared that students from Telangana would no longer be considered eligible for 15% of unreserved category PG seats introduced in the State after June 2, 2014, (the date of Telangana formation) as well as in newly established medical colleges thereafter.

Consequently, students from Telangana were effectively barred from accessing these seats and from enrolling in the new institutions in AP. Notably, students from AP are restricted solely from applying to the newly established medical colleges in Telangana, but are eligible for admission to pre-existing institutions like the Osmania Medical College.A member of the Healthcare Reforms Doctors’ Association filed a writ petition on August 8. Responding to this plea, the AP High Court directed the authorities concerned to facilitate the processing of applications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS PG medical students
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp