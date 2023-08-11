Home States Andhra Pradesh

APCOB achieves 175 per cent growth rate

Reviewing cooperative societies, Jagan emphasised the need for reinforcing DCMS, PACS

Published: 11th August 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the review meeting on cooperative societies at his camp office on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) have already been integrated with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the need for studying the ways and means to further strengthen district cooperative marketing societies.

He wanted district cooperative marketing society (DCMS) to play a prominent role in the State government’s market interventions, which are initiated as the situation demands, and to integrate primary and secondary food processing systems with DCMS. During a review meeting on cooperative societies at Chief Minister’s camp office on Thursday, the CM directed the officials to have an in-depth study of all such related aspects and submit a detailed report.

The CM said the study is necessary to support the farming community and women’s self help groups (SHGs) by extending loans at a lesser interest rate to strengthen the village economy.Stating that PACS should be made fully professional, Jagan said that all PACS should be fully computerised by November.

When officials informed him that the worth of financial transactions in all PACS across the State went up to Rs 21,906 crore from Rs 11,884.97crore in the last four years and 400 PACS have come out of the losses, Jagan asked them to take necessary steps to ensure that all PACS and DCCBs get profits.  

On the other hand, he was informed that APCOB registered a growth rate of 175 per cent in the last four years as its financial transactions went up to Rs 36,732.43 crore from Rs 13,322.55 crore while the worth of its non-performing assets (NPAs) has come down by 50 per cent.

