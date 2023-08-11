Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t give another chance to Jagan: Pawan Kalyan

Addressing a public meeting at Jagadamba Centre in Visakhapatnam on Thursday as part of his third phase of Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra, Pawan Kalyan went hammer and tongs against Jagan.

Published: 11th August 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan addressing the public at the Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.( Express Photo by G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of making peaceful Visakhapatnam a  victim of goondaism and land grabbing, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called upon people to chase away Jagan to free the City of Destiny from clutches of YSRC.

Addressing a public meeting at Jagadamba Centre in Visakhapatnam on Thursday as part of his third phase of Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra, Pawan Kalyan went hammer and tongs against Jagan. “He (Jagan) will come again asking for another chance. If you give him another chance, no one can save Andhra Pradesh,” he cautioned.

The JSP chief called upon people to start YSRC Vimukt Andhra from Vizag itself. Expressing concern over the decline of Andhra University rank from 29 in 2019 to 76 now, he accused Jagan of turning AU into YSRC party office, where security staff were indulging in ganja peddling. He reiterated that the YSRC government had diverted `7,659 crore of Panchayat funds, rendering villages sans basic amenities. 

