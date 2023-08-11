Drifting ‘ghost nets’ menace to marine mammals off Andhra coast

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing a concerning trend of marine mammal strandings in the past few years. Marine animals are considered stranded when they are found dead, either on the beach or floating in the water, or alive on the beach and unable to return to the water.

In the first-of-its-kind, the carcass of a 10-meter-long sub-adult Bryde’s whale was washed shore at Meghavaram beach in Srikakulam district last month, which marked the the first-ever complete morphometric analysis of a Bryde’s whale in India. According to the data recorded by the East Coast Conservation team and the Fishery Survey of India in Visakhapatnam, various marine mammal species were sighted off the Andhra coast between 2021 and 2023.

The documented sightings include: Porpoise Juvenile, Humpback Dolphin, Risso Dolphin, Sperm Whale, Baleen Whale, Whale Shark, Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphin, Medium-sized Delphinid, Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphin, Spinner Dolphin, Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphin, Risso’s Dolphin, Indo-Pacific Finless Porpoise, and Indian Ocean Humpback Dolphin. These findings provide valuable insights into the presence and diversity of marine mammals in the region.

Shedding light on the significant threats faced by marine life, Sri Chakra Pranav,a marine biologist and founder of the East Coast Conservation Team, stated, “Ghost nets (abandoned fishing nets) and collision with ship motors take a toll on several marine species. Ghost nets are death traps as sea animals get entangled in them and are unable to break free of the strong plastic mesh, which eventually leads to their death. Boat strikes, on the other hand, disrupt their communication, navigation, and feeding patterns, thus, causing stress among the mammals and subsequently leading to their deaths.”

“The inherent behaviour of marine mammals is to travel in pods, and when an animal becomes isolated from its group, its chances of survival diminish significantly,” he added, while emphasising on the urgent need for conservation efforts to safeguard these majestic creatures. Pranav drew attention to the fact that fishermen, nowadays, are quick to save sea animals caught in ghost nets or stranded on the beach.

“If the animals are alive, the fishermen ensure to release them back into the water. This positive change in their behaviour is partly because of the increase in the awareness among them,” he pointed out. The most distressing aspect of recent Bryde’s whale stranding came to light through the comprehensive morphometric analysis. This detailed examination was conducted by the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT), the forest department, and Dr Phaneendra, a veterinary doctor from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam.

During the necropsy, it was revealed that the Bryde’s whale had tragically succumbed to starvation. Sharing insights regarding the Bryde’s whale stranding, Pranav explained, “The necropsy findings indicated that the whale died due to starvation. The presence of rope marks suggested it might have been entangled in a net, leading to its separation from the mother and resulting in starvation and death.’’

“The stranding of whales could be due to various reasons like tides, currents, weather conditions etc. and also could be acoustic disturbances, change in water temperature, magnetic disturbances etc,” said G.V.A. Prasad, Junior Fisheries Scientist at Fishery Survey of India, Visakhapatnam.

