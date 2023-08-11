Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan’s defeat in ensuing elections certain: Naidu

Addressing a roadshow at Kothuru in Srikakulam district as part of ‘Yuddha Bheri’ on Thursday, Naidu observed that no section of people was happy in the State under the YSRC government.

Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that no one can stop the victory of TDP in the ensuing elections, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the defeat of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is certain as he is facing stiff resistance from the people. Addressing a roadshow at Kothuru in Srikakulam district as part of ‘Yuddha Bheri’ on Thursday, Naidu observed that no section of people was happy in the State under the YSRC government.

“If the TDP is back in power, the State will get investments and industries resulting in generation of large scale employment. About 20 lakh jobs will be created under the Yuva Galam scheme. An allowance of Rs 3,000 per month will be paid to the unemployed youth till they get jobs,” he promised, exhorting youth to support him and he will take care of their future.

Calling upon the people to revolt against the ‘psycho’ government, Naidu said they should not become partners in the crimes being committed by police and YSRC leaders. “I respect police. They worked with commitment during the TDP regime. Now, police are registering false cases against those who are raising their voice against the YSRC government,” he remarked.

Pointing out that the Vamsadhara project works were executed during the TDP regime, he sought to know why the Chief Minister failed to release the compensation package to the project displaced in the last four years.

