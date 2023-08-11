Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLA Bhumana takes charge as TTD chief, vows to serve pilgrims

Published: 11th August 2023

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirupati legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy sworn in as the 53rd Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Thursday and clarified that his priority is to serve the common devotees. TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy administered the oath to Bhumana Karunakar Reddy before the presiding deity at the auspicious time of 11.47 am.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Bhumana said that he will take forward the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy across the globe through a wide range of Dharmic activities. Recalling his previous tenure as TTD chairman, Karunakar Reddy thanked CM for giving the opportunity.

