Nadu-Nedu: 561 schools in Guntur to get facelift

To accommodate the increasing student strength in government schools, out of Rs 214.55 crore, Rs 104.24 crore funds were allotted for the construction of over 830 classrooms in 563 schools.

GUNTUR: The development works of government schools taken up under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu scheme are progressing at a fast pace, as the officials are all set to finish them in the near future. Over Rs 214.55 crore funds were allotted to develop as many as 561 schools in the district.

In the first phase, over 1,498 schools were revamped in the erstwhile Guntur district, out of which 563 schools are now in Guntur district. As many as 16 schools under Guntur Municipal Corporation are set to get a facelift under the second phase of Nadu Nedu scheme.

The facelift will include painting of classrooms, construction of compound walls, setting up of fans and lights, electrification works, construction of RO plants to provide safe drinking water to the students, and provision of furniture.

According to the reports, SKMB Municipal High School in AT Agraharam and SKMC Municipal High School in Venugopal Nagar in the city, having a student strength exceeding 1,200, are being developed at a cost of Rs 2.92 crore. As many as 14 additional classrooms will be constructed in both schools.

Along with this, four schools are also selected from merged villages including Pothuru, and Nallapadu which will benefit the students. GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri instructed the officials to coordinate with the headmasters of the schools to speed up the construction works.

