NIA detains two SDPI activists in Kurnool

Meanwhile, the NIA also conducted searches on the residence of a man, suspected to be linked to PFI, in Karimnagar town in neighbouring Telangana.

Published: 11th August 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

FILE - The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The  National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained two people suspected to be members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of banned Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), in Kurnool on Thursday.

According to sources, a team of NIA sleuths raided the residences of the suspected SDPI activists in two different locations of the town, detained and shifted them to the II Town police station.The two alleged SDPI activists were identified as Ameer Malvia, a resident of Auto Nagar and Abdul Varis, a resident of Bekarkatta near Gadda street in the city.

Though Ameer Malvia contested as seventh ward councillor from SDPI in the last municipal elections in Kurnool city, he lost the seat. On the other hand, Abdul Varis alias Abdul Khan is the alleged SDPI state secretary.

Sources said they contested various elections, including surpanches, MPTCs and ward councillors at various parts of the undivided district particularly in Kurnool, Nandyal and Adoni revenue divisions. “They have been organising training camps and sessions for new recruits. The detainees were involved in various cases as they participated in PFI and SDPI activities,” sources stated.

The role of the alleged SDPI activists in the riots and arson that took place at Atmakur last year is also under the scanner in which members of other community and a police station were attacked, leading to tension in the town.

Meanwhile, the NIA also conducted searches on the residence of a man, suspected to be linked to PFI, in Karimnagar town in neighbouring Telangana. “The man, who hails from Karimnagar district, is employed abroad currently, however, the NIA sleuths are verifying his previous activities linked to the PFI,” sources said.

It may be recalled that the NIA conducted searches in Nandyal town and detained a few PFI activists last year during the probe into the alleged terror links of a Nizamabad man.

