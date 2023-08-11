No hike in ticket prices for ‘Bhola Shankar’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government denied permission for increasing ticket prices for Megastar K Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film ‘Bhola Shankar’, which would hit the screens on Friday. The producers had requested the State government for permission to raise the ticket prices for the first 10 days after the release of the film under the Super High Budget Films category on July 30. However, the Andhra Pradesh State Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation Limited rejected the application of the producers, citing lack of submission of necessary documents.

It may be noted that the State government had brought a GO in 2022 issuing guidelines for permitting special ticket prices for movies under various categories. A movie could be treated as a Super High Budget Film only when the total production cost (inclusive of production and post-production expenses) is above `100 crore, excluding remuneration of actors, and directors. In fact, either the producer or the production house has to register their film with the Corporation at least 10 days prior to the date of commencement of the shooting of the film.

Stating that the producers failed to fulfil the necessary conditions, the Corporation said,“The production house has not applied for registration even as the shooting of the film commenced in 2021. The shooting was in progress before the GO was issued in 2022.” The production house could have registered their film, while the shooting was underway, the authorities stated.

Further, the rules stipulate that at least 20% of the censored length of the film must be shot in the locations situated in AP. The production house stated that shooting was done at Vizag port and Araku for 25 days, however, it failed to provide a certificate from the owner of the respective locations.

The production house should also submit a sworn-in-affidavit to the Corporation indicating that the actual expenditure duly certified by a chartered accountant. “Apart from this, the production house has to submit 12 different documents, which were not provided,’’ the government said, while explaining the reasons for not giving approval for special ticket prices. Officials also pointed out that Chiranjeevi’s earlier movies—Acharya and Waltair Veeraiah—were given special admission rates as all the necessary documents were submitted.

