YSRC rebel MLA Sridevi to join TDP

The Tadikonda MLA met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Published: 11th August 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suspended YSRC MLA Undavalli Sridevi seems to be all set to join the TDP. The Tadikonda MLA met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who is in Srikakulam district as part of his ‘Yuddha Bheri’ to expose the YSRC government’s failure to complete pending irrigation projects, on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridevi said she met Naidu to thank him for providing her protection. “Though I never met Naidu and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in the past, they came to my rescue during hard times and provided me protection when YSRC goons attacked me and my office. I can’t understand where the Disha Act has gone? Now, I am staying in Telangana. I came here to appeal to Naidu to provide me protection,” she said.Sridevi said she will soon take a decision on her political future. She said people are eagerly waiting for elections to teach it a lesson to YSRC.

