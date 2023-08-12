Amarnath describes Pawan Kalyan as a political businessman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra in Vizag, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath termed him a slave of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and a political businessman. Observing that the JSP chief has no reputation at the Centre, Amarnath pointed out that it was evident with his inability to make any attempt to stop the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

Speaking to media persons in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he felt that the allegations made by Pawan Kalyan, who lacks credibility and ideology, would not carry any value. Observing that the JSP chief’s speech in Vizag was filled with jealousy and false allegations, he said Pawan Kalyan’s intention seemed to be that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should step down and the seat to be occupied by his stepfather Naidu or himself.

Mentioning that Pawan Kalyan achieved nothing in politics even 10 years after floating the JSP because he lacks policy, ideology, target and stability, Amarnath said on the one hand he describes himself as a revolutionary, but on the other says that he is working with the BJP. Describing Pawan Kalyan as ‘Andhra Narappa’, Tourism Minister RK Roja said the JSP chief was limited to safeguarding the political interests of the Nara Chandrababu Naidu family.

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra in Vizag, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath termed him a slave of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and a political businessman. Observing that the JSP chief has no reputation at the Centre, Amarnath pointed out that it was evident with his inability to make any attempt to stop the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant. Speaking to media persons in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he felt that the allegations made by Pawan Kalyan, who lacks credibility and ideology, would not carry any value. Observing that the JSP chief’s speech in Vizag was filled with jealousy and false allegations, he said Pawan Kalyan’s intention seemed to be that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should step down and the seat to be occupied by his stepfather Naidu or himself. Mentioning that Pawan Kalyan achieved nothing in politics even 10 years after floating the JSP because he lacks policy, ideology, target and stability, Amarnath said on the one hand he describes himself as a revolutionary, but on the other says that he is working with the BJP. Describing Pawan Kalyan as ‘Andhra Narappa’, Tourism Minister RK Roja said the JSP chief was limited to safeguarding the political interests of the Nara Chandrababu Naidu family.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });