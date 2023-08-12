Andhra Pradesh government assures auto driver of financial aid for six-year-old son’s treatment

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In response to a news report titled, Auto driver’s appeal for aid for son’s treatment, published in these columns on August 7, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Friday assured the family of financial support for the treatment of six-year-old Abdul Rehman from Chittoor. The minor boy has been battling congenital multiple organ disorder, including Hematemisis, for the past three months.

According to the CMO, CMC Vellore Hospital referred the case to Sundaram medical hospital in Chennai for treatment. From there on, the boy was shifted to SIMS hospital in Chennai, where his medical tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the ‘Jagan Cares’ team connected with the district Collectors of Chittoor and Chennai. Based on the instructions of Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Hari Krishna, the team suggested the parents shift the six-year-old to NIMS hospital in Hyderabad, the CMO said.

Thanking TNIE for bringing their son’s plight to the notice of the government, Md Chand Basha, father of Abdul Rehman, said, “Following the report, the CMO contacted and promised me to bear the

expenses for my son’s treatment.”

However, the family has been keen on continuing Abdul Rehman’s treatment in Chennai. “The CMO asked me to shift my son to NIMS, but we wanted to continue his treatment in Chennai. We are a bit sceptical about the treatment of critical diseases at NIMS,’’ he stated.

