Home States Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka minister lauds Andhra Pradesh's ration delivery system

Karnataka State Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa who visited Vijayawada for his personal work, visited the AP State Civil Supplies Department headquarters on Friday.

Published: 12th August 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Food

Karnataka State Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Karnataka State Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa lauded the Andhra Pradesh government’s initiative of delivering ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS) at the doorstep of ration card holders through Mobile Dispensing Units (door delivery vehicles). Muniyappa who came to Vijayawada on his personal work, visited the AP State Civil Supplies Department headquarters on Friday.

Welcoming Muniyappa, AP Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao explained the delivery of ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries. After inspecting the MDUs, Muniyappa said he will strive to implement a similar system in Karnataka after discussing the matter with the State Chief Minister.

Muniyappa also inspected the civil supplies godown and ration stock kept ready for distribution. He also hailed the AP government’s initiative of distributing millets in the Rayalaseema region on a pilot basis with an emphasis on public health.

Observing that people will get abundant nutrients with the supply of fortified rice under the PDS, the Karnataka minister said schoolchildren will be more healthy due to the serving of fortified rice in mid-day meals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ration public distribution system
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp