Karnataka minister lauds Andhra Pradesh's ration delivery system

VIJAYAWADA: Karnataka State Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa lauded the Andhra Pradesh government’s initiative of delivering ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS) at the doorstep of ration card holders through Mobile Dispensing Units (door delivery vehicles). Muniyappa who came to Vijayawada on his personal work, visited the AP State Civil Supplies Department headquarters on Friday.

Welcoming Muniyappa, AP Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao explained the delivery of ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries. After inspecting the MDUs, Muniyappa said he will strive to implement a similar system in Karnataka after discussing the matter with the State Chief Minister.

Muniyappa also inspected the civil supplies godown and ration stock kept ready for distribution. He also hailed the AP government’s initiative of distributing millets in the Rayalaseema region on a pilot basis with an emphasis on public health.

Observing that people will get abundant nutrients with the supply of fortified rice under the PDS, the Karnataka minister said schoolchildren will be more healthy due to the serving of fortified rice in mid-day meals.

