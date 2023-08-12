Home States Andhra Pradesh

Leopard kills six-year-old girl in Tirumala

Sushmita along with her parents -- Dinesh Kumar and Sasikala -- who belong to Pothireddypalem of Kovuru in Nellore district -- left for Tirumala on foot for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. 

Published: 12th August 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Parents and family members grieve after hearing that Rakshita was killed by a leopard at Tirumala. (Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl, identified as Sushmita alias Rakshita, was killed by a leopard near Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at the Alipiri-Tirumala footpath. The body of the girl, who went missing on Friday night, was found in the early hours of Saturday. 

Sushmita along with her parents -- Dinesh Kumar and Sasikala -- who belong to Pothireddypalem of Kovuru in Nellore district -- left for Tirumala on foot for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. 

Around 7 p.m., she was found missing and her parents started searching for her. When they could not find her, they lodged a complaint with the police when they reached Tirumala. An announcement was made on the public address system, with the hope that someone might find the girl and bring her to the parents. 

However, since it was night, it was not possible to carry out a search operation. A search was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, and TTD vigilance and police officials found blood stains on the ground at the 7th mile on the footpath to Tirumala.

Later, they found the girl's half-eaten body. They shifted the body to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital for postmortem. On being alerted, the parents of the girl rushed to the hospital and broke down.

“My daughter trekked to Tirumala chanting Govinda... Govinda. Now she went away to that Govinda… My daughter, what will I do without you….” cried Sasikala, mother of six-year-old Rakshita. 

The shell-shocked woman, who lost her only daughter questioned God, why he was a mute spectator. “No one is there. No God is there. I don’t want anyone…,” she cried, tears falling from her eyes. 

“She was so active.. I can not see her more. My son is asking for his elder sister… Where should I bring her from… Oh God….,” she said while questioning why the TTD officials have not fenced the pathway when they are aware of wildlife movement

Dinesh Kumar, father of Rakshita said it was just 10 minutes from the time he brought her a biscuit packet, she went missing. “We searched for her everywhere. I informed police personnel deployed at Mokalumitta, who shared my daughter's photo and that she went missing on their WhatsApp group. All the night we search for her, but only her mutilated body was found in the morning….” he said and stopped overcome with grief and unable to speak further.

A month ago, a five-year-old boy was also attacked by a leopard at the Tirumala temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard attack six-year-old girl Tirumala
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp