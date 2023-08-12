Leopard kills six-year-old girl in Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl, identified as Sushmita alias Rakshita, was killed by a leopard near Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at the Alipiri-Tirumala footpath. The body of the girl, who went missing on Friday night, was found in the early hours of Saturday.

Sushmita along with her parents -- Dinesh Kumar and Sasikala -- who belong to Pothireddypalem of Kovuru in Nellore district -- left for Tirumala on foot for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Around 7 p.m., she was found missing and her parents started searching for her. When they could not find her, they lodged a complaint with the police when they reached Tirumala. An announcement was made on the public address system, with the hope that someone might find the girl and bring her to the parents.

However, since it was night, it was not possible to carry out a search operation. A search was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, and TTD vigilance and police officials found blood stains on the ground at the 7th mile on the footpath to Tirumala.

Later, they found the girl's half-eaten body. They shifted the body to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital for postmortem. On being alerted, the parents of the girl rushed to the hospital and broke down.

“My daughter trekked to Tirumala chanting Govinda... Govinda. Now she went away to that Govinda… My daughter, what will I do without you….” cried Sasikala, mother of six-year-old Rakshita.

The shell-shocked woman, who lost her only daughter questioned God, why he was a mute spectator. “No one is there. No God is there. I don’t want anyone…,” she cried, tears falling from her eyes.

“She was so active.. I can not see her more. My son is asking for his elder sister… Where should I bring her from… Oh God….,” she said while questioning why the TTD officials have not fenced the pathway when they are aware of wildlife movement

Dinesh Kumar, father of Rakshita said it was just 10 minutes from the time he brought her a biscuit packet, she went missing. “We searched for her everywhere. I informed police personnel deployed at Mokalumitta, who shared my daughter's photo and that she went missing on their WhatsApp group. All the night we search for her, but only her mutilated body was found in the morning….” he said and stopped overcome with grief and unable to speak further.

A month ago, a five-year-old boy was also attacked by a leopard at the Tirumala temple.

TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl, identified as Sushmita alias Rakshita, was killed by a leopard near Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at the Alipiri-Tirumala footpath. The body of the girl, who went missing on Friday night, was found in the early hours of Saturday. Sushmita along with her parents -- Dinesh Kumar and Sasikala -- who belong to Pothireddypalem of Kovuru in Nellore district -- left for Tirumala on foot for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Around 7 p.m., she was found missing and her parents started searching for her. When they could not find her, they lodged a complaint with the police when they reached Tirumala. An announcement was made on the public address system, with the hope that someone might find the girl and bring her to the parents. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, since it was night, it was not possible to carry out a search operation. A search was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, and TTD vigilance and police officials found blood stains on the ground at the 7th mile on the footpath to Tirumala. Later, they found the girl's half-eaten body. They shifted the body to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital for postmortem. On being alerted, the parents of the girl rushed to the hospital and broke down. “My daughter trekked to Tirumala chanting Govinda... Govinda. Now she went away to that Govinda… My daughter, what will I do without you….” cried Sasikala, mother of six-year-old Rakshita. The shell-shocked woman, who lost her only daughter questioned God, why he was a mute spectator. “No one is there. No God is there. I don’t want anyone…,” she cried, tears falling from her eyes. “She was so active.. I can not see her more. My son is asking for his elder sister… Where should I bring her from… Oh God….,” she said while questioning why the TTD officials have not fenced the pathway when they are aware of wildlife movement Dinesh Kumar, father of Rakshita said it was just 10 minutes from the time he brought her a biscuit packet, she went missing. “We searched for her everywhere. I informed police personnel deployed at Mokalumitta, who shared my daughter's photo and that she went missing on their WhatsApp group. All the night we search for her, but only her mutilated body was found in the morning….” he said and stopped overcome with grief and unable to speak further. A month ago, a five-year-old boy was also attacked by a leopard at the Tirumala temple.