Naidu instigated TDP cadres to attack police: Jagan

Accusing Naidu of resorting to politics over dead bodies, Jagan alleged that the intention of the TDP supremo was to instigate trouble and see blood.

Published: 12th August 2023

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the release of YSR Sunna Vaddi amount to the Self-Help Groups, in Amalapuram of Konaseema district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly inciting TDP cadres to attack the police during the latter’s roadshow in Angallu and Punganur on August 4. He said that Naidu’s provocation led to the clashes, which eventually left 47 personnel injured with one of them losing his eyesight.

The Chief Minister made this remark while addressing a public meeting before releasing Rs 1,353.76 crore towards interest reimbursement to 1.05 crore women members of 9.48 lakh self-help groups under YSR Sunna Vaddi at Amalapuram in Konaseema district on Friday. The amount would be directly credited into their bank accounts.

Speaking on the scheme, Jagan stated that his government has been striving hard for the social and economic empowerment of women by implementing several welfare schemes in the last four years. “If women are happy, families will be happy. The YSR Sunna Vaddi is unique as no other state has implemented such a scheme so far.”

It may be noted that the State government has reimbursed a total amount of Rs 4,969.05 crore under the scheme for helping 16.44 lakh poor women who have promptly repaid loans for launching and improving their own businesses.

“The worth of non-performing assets of self-help groups has come down to 0.33 per cent from 18.36 per cent after the YSRC government revived the zero interest scheme, which was dissolved in 2016 during the TDP rule,” Jagan pointed out.  

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Opposition, the Chief Minister alleged that the TDP chief took a detour at Punganur even as the police tried to stop him as the YSRC leaders were staging a peaceful protest in the town.

Accusing Naidu of resorting to politics over dead bodies, Jagan alleged that the intention of the TDP supremo was to instigate trouble and see blood. “Naidu strongly believes that his friendly media will spread canards on such incidents and his foster son (Pawan Kalyan) will start making speeches, which is why he is resorting to cheap politics,’’ the CM remarked.

Turning his tirade against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, he said that the latter has shamelessly abused the volunteers who have been rendering yeoman service to the people of Andhra. Jagan further went on to say,

“By rescuing 30,369 women through Disha App and giving them adequate representation across nominated posts, the government has proven that its priority is to empower women.”

