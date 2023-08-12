No unanimity in TDP on alliance with BJP?

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP seems to be in a fix over alliance with the BJP in the ensuing elections. According to TDP sources, there is no unanimous opinion among party leaders on the possible electoral alliance with the saffron party.

While a section of TDP leaders is of the view that the alliance with the BJP will ensure that the TDP does not become a soft target to the Central agencies, another section fears that any truck with the saffron party will distance the TDP from minorities. Some senior leaders seem to be unhappy with the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the BJP. Though the TDP had extended its support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on several occasions, there has been no reciprocal gesture from the saffron party. Instead, the Centre has been extending all sorts of support to the YSRC government in the State, the leaders bemoaned.

However, another section of TDP leaders is said to be in favour of the alliance with the BJP along with the Jana Sena Party. Though the saffron party does not have a strong vote bank in the State, the alliance with the BJP may help prevent the ruling YSRC from resorting to possible electoral malpractices. The raids of Central agencies on the businesses of TDP leaders and sympathisers may not be there if the party has a truck with the BJP, they opined.

Some other TDP leaders are of the view that the people of the State are not convinced with the acts of the BJP and any alliance with the saffron party may harm the electoral prospects of the party. Particularly, there is every possibility of the minorities disowning the TDP in case of an alliance, a senior leader feared.

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram has asserted that any decision on alliance will be taken by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and it is final and all the party leaders should abide by it.

Maintaining that there is a lot of time to discuss electoral alliances, Pattabhiram said, “The TDP has now laid emphasis on exposing the failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on various fronts. When the time comes, a decision will be taken on the electoral alliance by the TDP supremo and all the party leaders will unanimously approve it.”

