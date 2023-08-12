Home States Andhra Pradesh

OMC takes up desilting works at a cost of Rs 2 crore

This new drainage canal will merge into the Pothuraju Canal in which most of the drainage water flows.  

Drainage channel without side walls near Ratha Road in Old Town.

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

ONGOLE: Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities have taken up the desilting, revetment and expansion of various drainage channels in the city with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. In addition to this, the OMC authorities are also taking up the CC road construction works with an estimated cost of around Rs 1 crore in various wards of the Ongole city limits.

The OMC engineering wing has taken up the development, de-silting and construction of new drainage channels in the Municipal Division number-3, from Bapuji Market Complex to the Gorantla Multiplex area. This new drainage canal will merge into the Pothuraju Canal in which most of the drainage water flows.  

Former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy along with the Ongole Municipal Corporation Mayor G Sujatha and other local leaders recently inspected the drainage works and inquired the concerned authorities about the progress of the works.

“We have taken up these drainage canal works with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore funds. After the completion of these works, the residents of the 3rd Division will not face any inundation in the rainy season. Apart from these works, the OMC is also focusing on the construction of a few CC Roads in the city limits to facilitate hassle-free movement of the residents,’’ the MLA explained.

Further, the desilting works of the drains are progressing at full pace in Mamidipalem, Samatha Nagar, etc. On the other hand, the OMC authorities are taking up the CC road construction activities in the 37th Division and 39th Division limits. New CC road construction works are in progress in 37th Division Samatha Nagar 4,6,7 and 10th roads along with the Sonia Gandhi Nagar 2nd lane road. These works are estimated to cost Rs 16.5 lakh.

“Apart from these works, we are planning to develop Harita Vanams (Green parks) and Citizen utility public parks facilitated with gyms in the coming future,” Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) Commissioner Venkateswara Rao told TNIE.

