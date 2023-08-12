Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan inspects Rushikonda, decries exploitation of Uttarandhra

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan visited the Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the second day of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan inspected the alleged illegal constructions at Rushikonda, which are reportedly meant to house Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office.

A huge police force was deployed at Jodugullapalem leading to Rushikonda soon after the JSP chief announced his plans to inspect Rushikonda. Vizag police had served notices on Pawan Kalyan for making ‘inflammatory’ speech during his public meeting on Thursday.

As Pawan Kalyan reached Jodugullapalem followed by a large number of JSP cadres and fans, the police made it clear that they would allow only eight vehicles. Pawan Kalyan, PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and a few other JSP leaders visited Rushikonda later.

After inspecting Rushikonda, Pawan Kalyan told media persons that the Chief Minister, who is supposed to protect the laws, himself was violating them. “Rushikonda is a natural barrier from cyclones and other calamities. You have exploited Telangana and that was why you were driven out, and now you are exploiting Uttarandhra,’’ he remarked.

Pawan Kalyan sought to know whether the National Green Tribunal had given permission for the ongoing constructions at Rushikonda.

