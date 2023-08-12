Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ravulapalem murder case: Live-in partner arrested

The accused Suresh, who married a woman in Yedida village in Mandapeta, has been working in a hotel at Tadepalli in the Guntur district, before entering into a live-in relationship with the victim.

Puppala Suhasini and Jersey. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: Ravulapalem police on Friday arrested the 28-year-old Ulava Suresh, who allegedly pushed his live-in partner and her two daughters into the Godavari river from a flyover bridge on August 6.

According to Ravulapalem Inspector N Rajani Kumar and sub-inspector M Venkata Ramana, the accused Suresh, who married a woman in Yedida village in Mandapeta, has been working in a hotel at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Later, he entered into a live-in relationship with Puppala Suhasini, who was estranged from her first husband but had a daughter, Lakshmi Keerthana, from him. While living with Suresh, she gave birth to a second daughter Jersey.

Facing severe financial issues, the accused used to bother Suhasini for money. When Jersey fell ill, Suhasini reportedly asked Suresh for money, which he delayed. This has resulted in frequent altercations between the couple.

Enraged over this, Suresh decided to get rid of Suhasini and her daughter. As per the plan, he rented a car and took the trio to Ravulapalem bridge on Sunday midnight and pushed Suhasini and her two children off the bridge. Fortunately, Lakshmi Keerthana clung to a pipe and was later rescued by the police. The police are yet to trace the bodies of Suhasini and Jersey, the police informed.

