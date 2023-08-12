Home States Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of two Andhra Pradesh, one Karnataka HC judges

The collegium proposed the transfer of Justice Venkata Ramana of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 12th August 2023

Duppala Venkata Ramana, C Manavendranath Roy and Narendar G. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Justices Duppala Venkata Ramana and C Manavendranath Roy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. It has also recommended the transfer of Justice Narendar G of the Karnataka High Court to the AP High Court.

On August 3, the collegium proposed the transfer of Justice Narendar of the High Court of Karnataka to the High Court of Orissa. Justice Narendar had accepted the proposal for his transfer. He had, however, by a representation dated August 6, 2023, requested for his retention at Bangalore for a period of 3-4 months and further requested for his transfer to the neighbouring States of Telangana, Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh.

“We have carefully gone through the request made by Justice Narendar. The collegium has resolved to recommend that he be transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, instead of the High Court of Orissa, as proposed on August 3, 2023,” the collegium said.

The collegium proposed the transfer of Justice Venkata Ramana of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. On August 7, he requested reconsideration of his transfer proposal and sought a transfer to the High Court of Karnataka as an alternative.

The collegium did not find any merit in his request and resolved to reiterate its recommendation dated August 3 to transfer him to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, the collegium had earlier proposed the transfer of Justice Manavendranath Roy of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh to the High Court of Gujarat. However, he sought to transfer to the High Court of Telangana, but the collegium did not find any merit in his request and reiterated its recommendation to transfer him to the High Court of Gujarat.

