SV museum to get facelift with world class amenities

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman B Karunakara Reddy along with the TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy participated in the bhumi puja performed for taking up development works of Sri Venkateswara Museum in Tirumala on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, the TTD chairman said that the spacious museum which is located on about 3 acres of land will be soon developed into a world-class museum to attract the visiting pilgrims.

“The prime objective is to showcase the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in an attractive manner and educate all the pilgrims about the culture and practices of age-old traditions, historical significance and abundant heritage of Tirumala temple. The ultimate goal is to provide a divine experience of pilgrimage to a visiting pilgrim devotee”, he added.

He thanked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and MAP Systems for coming forward to take up the Rs 145-crore project on a donation basis. “There are 19 galleries out of which five are being developed by MAP Systems of Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 20 crore, while the remaining 14 galleries by TCS are being taken up at a cost of Rs 125 crore, and the project is scheduled to be completed by this December,” he maintained.

Adding further he said there are three floors besides the ground floor and the facelift for the massive SV Museum is coming up with international standards. CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, Museum Officer Krishna Reddy and others were also present.

