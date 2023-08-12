Home States Andhra Pradesh

SV museum to get facelift with world class amenities

The spacious museum which is located on about 3 acres of land will be soon developed into a world-class museum to attract the visiting pilgrims.  

Published: 12th August 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurated the CREDAI Tirupati Property Expo 2023 on Friday. (Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman B Karunakara Reddy along with the TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy participated in the bhumi puja performed for taking up development works of Sri Venkateswara Museum in Tirumala on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, the TTD chairman said that the spacious museum which is located on about 3 acres of land will be soon developed into a world-class museum to attract the visiting pilgrims.  

“The prime objective is to showcase the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in an attractive manner and educate all the pilgrims about the culture and practices of age-old traditions, historical significance and abundant heritage of Tirumala temple. The ultimate goal is to provide a divine experience of pilgrimage to a visiting pilgrim devotee”, he added.

He thanked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and MAP Systems for coming forward to take up the Rs 145-crore project on a donation basis. “There are 19 galleries out of which five are being developed by MAP Systems of Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 20 crore, while the remaining 14 galleries by TCS are being taken up at a cost of Rs 125 crore, and the project is scheduled to be completed by this December,” he maintained.

Adding further he said there are three floors besides the ground floor and the facelift for the massive SV Museum is coming up with international standards. CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, Museum Officer Krishna Reddy and others were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Tata Consultancy Services
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp