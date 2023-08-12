Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms likely in isolated areas of NCAP, Rayalaseema

Maximum temperatures are projected to be 3-5 degree Celcius above normal in isolated areas across NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP.

Dark clouds hover over the city in Vijayawada on Friday. ( Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre on Friday released the weather forecast for the upcoming days, indicating hot and stormy conditions across various regions. On Saturday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in isolated areas over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and Rayalaseema.

Additionally, strong winds with speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph are expected at isolated spots in NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. Maximum temperatures are projected to be 3-5 degree Celcius above normal in isolated areas across NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. The prevailing hot weather conditions are predicted to persist until Monday.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), on Friday, Gollavidipi mandal in Prakasam district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius. This was closely followed by Ayyapareddypalem in Pottisriramulu, Nellore district, at 39.89 degrees Celsius, and Ravikamatham in Anakapalle at 39.88 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department’s Amaravati Centre has reported a cumulative rainfall deficit of 17 per cent from June 1 to August 11.

