Two men get 20-year jail term for raping daughters

The accused fathers allegedly raped their minor daughters in two separate incidents reported in Vizag and Kurnool

Published: 12th August 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The fourth additional special POCSO court in Vizianagaram on Friday, awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a 40-year-old man in two separate cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting two minor girls, including his daughter in 2022. Fourth additional special POCSO court judge Justice Sheik Sikindar Basha, who found the accused guilty of rape, also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000.

The court directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the victims, reinforcing the commitment to victims’ rights and welfare. According to public prosecutor M Sankarrao, a nine-year-old girl from Nandamuri Colony in Parvathipuram Town lodged a complaint by narrating a harrowing tale of the alleged sexual assault by her father in 2021. She highlighted the convicted’s sexual assault against another minor girl, who came to their home for cake.

Based on the victim girls’ complaint, Parvathipuram Town police registered two separate cases against the convicted under IPC section 376-AB, section 6 of the POCSO Act 2012, and section 3(2)(v) of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and launched the investigation.On Friday, the court found the accused guilty, sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI), and imposed a fine of Rs 10, 000.

The meticulous efforts of then Parvathipuram DSP A Subash, trial monitoring officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police at Disha Cell SR Harshitha played a pivotal role in bringing this case to its just conclusion. The efforts of the officers, including HC Venkata Ramana, HC K Appala Raju, WPC D Sasi, PC M Hari Krishna, and WPC K Radha from Disha Cell have been duly recognized.

Kurnool man imprisoned for raping daughter

In yet another similar incident, a 41-year-old man was awarded with 20 years of imprisonment on Friday,  for sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter in November 2019. The incident took place under the Nandivargam police station limits. Kurnool Seventh Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Bhupal Reddy also imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000.

Disclosing the case details in a press statement, Nandyal district SP K Raghuveer Reddy said that the case has been solved with the help of evidence, including DNA and medical reports, that were collected during the investigation. Briefing about the case, the district SP said that the convicted, a native of Jillella village falling under the limits of Nandivargam police station in Banaganapalle of Nandyal district, had allegedly raped his own daughter a couple of times in November 2019. He further threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

However, the incident came to light when the victim suffered severe stomach pain and was admitted to a hospital by her college management. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the Nandivargam police filed a case under IPC section 376 and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POSCO) Act, the SP added.

After thorough inspection, the police arrested the accused and produced him in court along with valid evidence. Finding the accused guilty, the additional district judge convicted the 41-year-old and sentenced him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment.

Government directed to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation

The fourth additional special POCSO court in Vizianagaram on Friday directed the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the two minor girls, who were allegedly raped by the 40-year-old man, reinforcing the commitment to victims’ rights and welfare

